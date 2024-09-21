Hezbollah strikes Israeli Golani Brigade with Katyusha rockets

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Lebanese Hezbollah announced that it targeted a battalion center belonging to the Golani Brigade of the Israeli army with a volley of rockets.

Hezbollah stated, "In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, our fighters shelled the position of the 631st Reconnaissance Battalion of the Golani Brigade in the Ramot Naftali barracks with a volley of Katyusha rockets."

In turn, Israeli media reported an intense rocket barrage from Hezbollah towards Israel, with the Israeli Army Radio stating that 25 volleys of rockets were detected being fired from Lebanon, landing in several locations, and there were no reports of injuries.

Several fires also broke out as a result of the rocket landings.

Despite the Israeli army’s silence on the extent of its losses, residents in northern Israel have been vocal about the impact of Hezbollah’s attacks, putting pressure on the Israeli government to protect them and restore basic living conditions.

Hezbollah has been deeply involved in intense, near-daily cross-border fighting with Israel since October 7, in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza who have been subjected to Israeli aggression, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 41,252 Palestinians and injured over 95,497, predominantly children, and women.

The escalation between Israel and Hezbollah intensified this week following the explosion of thousands of pager devices and hundreds of ICOM V82 devices in several regions of Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in at least 30 deaths, including children, and injuring over 3,000. This was followed by an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday, which resulted in at least 35 fatalities, including children, as well as the prominent jihadi commander Ibrahim Aqil and several Hezbollah leaders. More than 60 others were injured in the attack.