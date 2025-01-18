Hezbollah's Qassem welcomes Gaza ceasefire: A sign of resistance's resilience

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem welcomed the Gaza ceasefire, viewing it as further proof of "the resilience of the resistance."

In his speech, Qassem stated, "The fight against Israel in Lebanon contributed to Gaza's victory," adding, "Internal divisions within Israel will increase, and the only solution is the return of Palestine to its people."

"The resistance and the Palestinian people have thwarted Israel's perilous plan."

Regarding Lebanon, he emphasized that “Israeli violations cannot continue… Patience with these violations is only to give space for the state and mediators,” calling on everyone “not to test our patience” with Israel's breach of the ceasefire.

Since the agreement took effect over 50 days ago, more than 560 violations have occurred, including the demolition of houses in southern towns, blocking citizens from returning to their homes, airstrikes, drone attacks targeting civilians, and resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

On the selection of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's President, Qassem clarified that “the choice of the new president came after a consensus between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah,” the two Shiite parties in power.