Hezbollah's Naeem Qassem: Our victory is greater than the 2006 July War victory

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, said Friday that Lebanon had achieved a victory “more significant” than that of the 2006 Israeli July War.

In his first speech following the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, which took effect on Wednesday at 4 a.m. after nearly 14 months of conflict, Qassem said, "We did not seek war, but we wanted to support Gaza, and we are ready for war if the occupation [Israel] imposes it."

Qassem described the Israeli attack on Hezbollah as “severe and painful,” affirming that it “disoriented Hezbollah for ten days.” However, he emphasized that his party “regained its strength and initiative, reestablished its leadership and control system, and stood firm on the front."

He further noted that during the war, there were 70,000 displaced Israelis, but now there are hundreds of thousands. "Hezbollah has targeted the enemy's home front, and Israel’s losses are immense," he added.

"We are witnessing a great victory that surpasses the July 2006 triumph, given the long duration and immense sacrifices. We won by preventing the Zionist entity from eliminating, weakening, and destroying Hezbollah. The Israeli enemy is surrounded by defeat,” he confirmed.

Regarding the ceasefire agreement, Qassem clarified, "The ceasefire agreement is not a treaty but a program of executive measures under the UN Security Council Resolution 1701," adding that "coordination between the Resistance [Hezbollah] and the Lebanese Army will be high to implement the agreement's commitments."