Hezbollah rejects negotiations under fire, Accuses US of supporting Israeli aggression

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah’s media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, declared on Monday the group’s unwavering trust in Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, emphasizing that there will be no negotiations with Israel while under fire.

"We have full and absolute confidence in President Nabih Berri and affirm our stance that there will be no negotiations under fire," Afif said during a press conference.

Afif accused the United States of playing a direct role in the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah, stating, "The United States is fully complicit in the aggression against Lebanon and its people. It supplies Israel with weapons and bears primary responsibility for the horrific massacres."

The Hezbollah spokesman vowed to capture Israeli soldiers in the coming days, saying, "It won’t be long before we have enemy prisoners, and we will negotiate their release." He also revealed that Israel had captured Hezbollah members.

“Any information extracted under pressure from captured Hezbollah members would hold no value.” He said, calling on the International Red Cross to ensure the safety of Hezbollah captives.

Hezbollah’s spokesman accused Israel of committing a series of massacres in recent days, particularly in the southern towns of Mhaibib, Nabatiyeh, and Baalbek. "These attacks followed our strike on their military camp in Haifa," he added.

Regarding the Israeli attacks on Hezbollah’s financial institution, al-Qard al-Hassan, he pointed out that the attacks aimed to undermine confidence between Hezbollah and Lebanese citizens. "There is no justification for bombing al-Qard al-Hassan. Its role is not to finance Hezbollah’s salaries or armaments, and the institution has prepared for this day to fulfill its duties toward depositors."

He also condemned Saudi-owned media outlets, particularly MBC, for their perceived bias toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I strongly condemn MBC and its affiliates for siding with the criminal Netanyahu. Freedom of the press does not grant you immunity to incite murder," Afif said.

Afif revealed that Hezbollah had carried out an operation targeting Netanyahu's home in Caesarea. "The Islamic Resistance claims responsibility for the attack on the criminal Netanyahu’s house in Caesarea," he said, adding that the daily number of Hezbollah operations was on the rise, now averaging 25 operations per day.

Furthermore, Afif criticized the recent visit of US envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, calling it "a reconnaissance visit under fire" due to its coinciding with heavy Israeli bombardment. He reiterated Hezbollah's stance on negotiations, saying once more, "There will be no negotiations under fire."

Afif concluded by delivering a stern message to Israel’s leaders, "Iron will meet iron, blood will meet blood, and fire will meet fire."