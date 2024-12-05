Hezbollah pledges support for Syria against “terrorist aggression”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Naim Kassem, pledged his group's support for Syria, condemning what he called the "aggression of terrorist groups" against the country.

In a televised address, Kassem stated that the aggression targeting Syria is "sponsored by the United States and Israel," further claiming that "takfiri groups in Syria were tools for Israel and the US"

"We in Hezbollah will stand with Syria to thwart this aggression," he declared, stressing that the escalation was part of a "dangerous Israeli expansionist project."

“The takfiri groups aim to shift Syria from a resistant position to one that serves the Israeli enemy.”

Moreover, Kassem called for greater support for resistance efforts against Israel.

Syrian military forces are reportedly engaged in intense battles with opposition armed factions including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in different provinces including Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib.