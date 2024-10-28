Hezbollah launches strikes amid Israeli raids, casualties mounting on both sides

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced a series of attacks on Israeli military positions, following Israeli airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 20 people and injured others across various regions in Lebanon.

The escalation came after Israel announced that two of its officers and three soldiers were killed in Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

Hezbollah issued multiple statements on Monday, detailing that at 12:20 am on Monday, its fighters “launched a rocket salvo at a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers situated between the settlements of al-Manara and Margaliot.”

“Then, at 12:50 AM, the resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of occupation soldiers between the settlements of Al-Manara and Margaliot, with a salvo of rockets, proceeded thereafter to target an Israeli troop gathering at the border, specifically at Fatima Gate four consecutive times,” according to Al-Mayadeen.

“These operations come in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people,” according to Hezbollah's statements.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that around 15 shells were fired from Lebanon toward the Kiryat Shmona area and its surroundings in the Galilee region. The Israeli military reported “intercepting a drone launched from Lebanon over the western Galilee.”

Israel’s Home Front Command sounded sirens in Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and surrounding areas in the Upper Galilee, as well as in Hanita, Shlomi, and Rosh Hanikra in the western Galilee, alerting civilians to take cover.

On Sunday, Hezbollah issued a warning to residents of Kiryat Shmona, urging them to evacuate immediately. The group had previously advised residents of 25 Israeli settlements to vacate before potential strikes. That day, Hezbollah targeted a military industry facility, an industrial zone, and multiple Israeli military gatherings, in addition to 13 settlements, marking a total of 29 attacks reported since early Sunday.