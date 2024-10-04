Hezbollah launches rocket salvo on Israel as Israeli airstrikes escalate in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military said Friday that around 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon, with some intercepted and the rest landing in open areas. The rockets, reportedly launched from Lebanese territory, targeted Haifa, Kiryat, and the Galilee region, the army said in a statement.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating, “We launched rocket salvos on Kiryat, north of Haifa,” in response to Israel’s “barbaric assault on cities, villages, and civilians.”

On Thursday, Hezbollah group targeted Israeli base of Sakhnin for military industries in Haifa Bay and the city of Tiberias.

These strikes follow a deadly day of Israeli air raids on Thursday, which killed at least 37 people and wounded 151 others in various parts of Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Israel has intensified its bombardment, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions across the country.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported more than 10 consecutive airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, describing them as “some of the heaviest strikes on the area since the start of Israel's war on Lebanon.”