Hezbollah launches over 20 operations against Israel, leaving dead and wounded

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Lebanese Hezbollah announced it carried out more than 20 operations against Israel, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several Israeli soldiers.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah confirmed that its fighters targeted Israeli military gatherings near the Hassan Gate on the outskirts of Shebaa, the settlement of Hagoshrim, and a gathering between Hula and Markaba. Three other targets were reportedly struck in the Qab’a Heights southeast of Markaba and another in the Kheil Heights east of Maroun al-Ras. A “precise” rocket barrage also hit a gathering at the Al-Abad position.

Additionally, Hezbollah fighters allegedly launched a rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona, the Sharaga base north of Akka, and several other Israeli settlements, including Shetula, Zar’it, and Shumera. They also reported clashes with an Israeli force attempting to infiltrate Ainata, on the southwestern outskirts of Aitaroun, causing casualties among the Israeli troops. Hezbollah further targeted the Even Menachem settlement with a rocket barrage, warning several northern Israeli settlements.

The Lebanese group conducted an aerial attack with a fleet of suicide drones on an Israeli military gathering in Avivim, Al-Abad position, and the Haifa naval base, which houses Israel's fleet of missile boats and submarines. They also targeted the Naoura base (headquarters of the 36th division and emergency storage for reserve brigades), located 50 km southwest of the Lebanese-Palestinian border, near the Sea of Galilee, confirming “precise hits” on all targets. Moreover, they struck an Israeli military gathering in Khirbat al-Manara with a salvo of “advanced missiles,” also confirming “accurate” strikes.

For the first time, Hezbollah acknowledged attacking the Avital site (a technical and electronic surveillance center) in the occupied Golan Heights with a rocket barrage and targeting a military bulldozer near the border wall in Kfarkela, which was demolishing homes, with a guided missile, reportedly resulting in its destruction and casualties among its crew.

Hezbollah also struck a house sheltering Israeli soldiers near the border wall in Kfarkela with a “guided missile,” causing casualties. The group then resumed its attacks on an Israeli force regrouping near the same location.

These attacks were carried out "to support our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, stand in solidarity with their brave resistance, defend Lebanon and its people, and respond to the Israeli enemy's attacks and massacres."

In turn, Israeli media reported sirens in northern Israel, including Kiryat Shmona, Dafna, Beit Hillel, Hagoshrim, Metula, Nahariya and its surroundings, as well as in al-Manara area in the Galilee Finger, Abirim, Zar'it in western Galilee, Ortal, Sha'al in northern Golan, Haifa, and Manot in western Galilee.

In this context, Channel 12 confirmed the launch of 8 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the Galilee Finger, bringing the total number of rockets fired at northern Israel over the weekend to 400.

Israeli Channel 14 confirmed several injuries in the settlement of Metula following a rocket strike from southern Lebanon, while Israeli media affirmed three injuries in Nahariya, as well as damage to a building in the Shumera settlement in the western Galilee.

For his part, the Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the launch of 15 rockets from Lebanon, some of which reportedly landed in western Galilee, adding that “several attempts were made to intercept a suspicious aerial target over Haifa.”

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper pointed out that “Hezbollah fired an anti-tank missile at a building in Metula, causing damage to the building and resulting in casualties.”

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes continue airstrikes on various Lebanese regions. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 53 deaths and 99 injuries in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, bringing the total casualties since the beginning of the Israeli aggression to 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded, including women and children.



