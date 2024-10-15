Hezbollah intensifies attacks, Israeli army captures 3 of its fighters

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah escalated its rocket attacks on Haifa and other Israeli cities on Tuesday, leading to injuries and widespread fires, meanwhile, the Israeli army announced the capture of three Hezbollah fighters.

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a "large missile barrage" on the city of Haifa, in retaliation for what it described as Israel's "brutal assault on cities, villages, and civilians."

The group also reported targeting the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with another missile strike. According to Israeli Army Radio, several people were injured in Kiryat Bialik, east of Haifa, following rocket fire from Lebanon. There was also a direct hit on a building in the area.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that a fire broke out in Ein Afek in the Haifa Bay after a rocket landed in the area. Israeli Army Radio noted that at least 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Haifa.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that 20 rockets were launched towards the Lower Galilee. Meanwhile, "Israel Today" confirmed that 10 rockets from Lebanon caused damage to infrastructure and homes, sparking large fires in Metula in the Upper Galilee.

In another statement, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Zoura position in the occupied Golan Heights for the second time with rockets.

Additionally, Israeli news outlet Walla reported that Haifa’s tourism industry has taken a significant hit amid ongoing rocket fire from Lebanon.