Hezbollah fires rockets on Israeli military bases, killing a soldier

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah escalated its military campaign against Israel, launching a series of rocket attacks on multiple Israeli military positions across northern Israel and beyond. The Iranian-backed group said its strikes were carried out "in support of Palestinian resistance in Gaza and to defend Lebanon," as Israeli airstrikes intensified across southern Lebanon.

According to Hezbollah's official statements, the rocket attacks targeted Israeli forces stationed in the Shlomi and Hanita settlements, as well as near the Marj military post. Additional strikes were launched on Israeli artillery positions in Dishon and Dalton, with another hitting Israeli forces near the Yiron settlement.

In a notable escalation, Hezbollah also reported firing rockets at the Israeli military intelligence base "Glilot" on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, operated by Israel’s elite Unit 8200. The group also confirmed a separate barrage of "Fadi 1" rockets targeting a military base south of Haifa and launched another wave of rockets at Tiberias, located about 65 kilometers away. Northern Haifa was also hit in strikes later that day.

The Israeli military reported that nearly 190 projectiles were fired into Israel on Monday, injuring at least 12 people. "Some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others fell in open areas," the Israeli army said. The army added that five rockets were launched toward Haifa from Lebanon, while 15 rockets targeted Tiberias in the Galilee region, some of which were intercepted. Israeli media reported five more rockets striking the Tiberias area.

In its statements, Hezbollah claimed the destruction of Israeli tanks and the killing of dozens of Israeli soldiers during attempted ground operations, vowing that it had sufficient forces and ammunition to repel Israeli advances.

While the Israeli military typically withholds detailed casualty information, a spokesperson confirmed the death of one soldier and the wounding of another in Hezbollah’s attacks on Monday.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, as well as on several villages in southern Lebanon, including Al-Khiam, Ter Debba, Blat, Nakoura, Dweir, Zawtar, Adloun, Ansariya, and Alma Al-Shaab. The strikes also extended to towns in the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that 2,083 people had been killed and 9,869 wounded since the start of the Israeli aggression.

The conflict has now spread to multiple fronts, with Israel facing threats not only from Lebanon but also from Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Iran.

Late on Monday, the Israeli army intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched from Yemen that was aimed at central Israel. Meanwhile, Hamas declared that it had fired rockets toward Tel Aviv, setting off air raid sirens across the city.