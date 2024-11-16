Hezbollah resists Israeli ground advances, inflicts heavy losses

Shafaq News/ Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon have encountered fierce resistance from Hezbollah fighters, leading to casualties and setbacks for Israeli forces.

Despite days of aerial and artillery bombardments, Israeli troops advanced into several villages near the Lebanese border. However, they were forced to withdraw after destroying buildings and facing strong opposition.

Hezbollah claimed to have struck 16 Israeli troop concentrations with drones and rockets since Thursday. The strikes reportedly targeted areas near Maroun al-Ras, Talousseh, Marakbah, Khiam, and al-Jibben.

The group also said it encircled an Israeli unit in Shamea, a town in the Tyre district overlooking the Western Galilee. Additionally, Hezbollah reported thwarting Israeli attempts to advance from eastern Maroun al-Ras toward Ayta ash-Shaab and Ainata, stating that Israeli forces have so far failed to gain further ground due to sustained resistance.

While the Israeli military has imposed a media blackout on casualty figures, it confirmed on Wednesday that six soldiers, including a Golani Brigade company commander, were killed in a Hezbollah ambush. Among the dead was Yoav Daniel, a notable mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete, whose aspirations included joining the elite Sayeret Matkal reconnaissance unit.

Since the start of Israel’s ground operation in southern Lebanon on October 1, Hezbollah claims it has killed over 100 Israeli soldiers and wounded more than 1,000. The group also reported destroying 43 Merkava tanks, eight bulldozers, and multiple military vehicles, including troop carriers. Additionally, it claimed to have downed four Hermes 450 drones and two Hermes 900 drones.

Casualty figures from rocket attacks on Israel’s home front remain under military censorship. However, Israeli media reported that approximately 12,000 Israeli military personnel have been hospitalized since the war began, with 1,500 reportedly treated for injuries sustained multiple times.

As Israel’s ground operation enters its second month, its forces have extended their operational reach into a second line of Lebanese villages, pushing approximately three kilometers into Lebanese territory. Despite this, Hezbollah's continued operations have hindered Israeli progress.