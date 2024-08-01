Hezbollah declares new battle with Israel after leaders' assassinations

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah announced on Thursday that Hezbollah and the "Axis Of Resistance" have entered a new open battle with Israel, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“We, on all support fronts, have entered a new phase, with escalation depending on the enemy’s reactions,” Nasrallah said at the funeral of senior Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr.

He added, "The enemy will face our honorable people's anger and revenge. Israelis, you will cry a lot because you do not know which red lines you have crossed."

Moreover, "Iran sees the assassination of Haniyeh as an attack on its national security and sovereignty, and most importantly, it considers the assassination an attack on honor," he pointed out.

Earlier, The Iranian Chief of Staff stated that the Resistance Axis (pro-Iranian groups mainly in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen) is planning a response to Haniyeh’s assassination, and retaliation is certain.