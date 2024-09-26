Hezbollah confirms senior commander killed in Israeli airstrike on Beirut suburb

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed on Thursday night that senior commander Mohammad Hussein Srour was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a statement, the powerful Lebanese group said Srour, also known as “Hajj Abu Saleh,” was born in 1973 in the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab. He held a key position within Hezbollah’s military ranks.

The Israeli military had earlier announced that it killed the head of Hezbollah’s air unit, Mohammad Hussein Srour, in a precision strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

This marks the fourth Israeli airstrike on the area within a week. The escalation comes amid growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with multiple cross-border incidents reported in recent days.

The southern suburbs of Beirut, known as Dahiyeh, are home to much of Hezbollah’s leadership and have been a frequent target during periods of heightened conflict. Israeli officials have emphasized their ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities, particularly its missile and drone programs, which they view as a direct threat.

While both Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in periodic skirmishes, large-scale conflict has been avoided since the 2006 war between them. However, since the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7, Hezbollah has been targeting Israel with nearly daily attacks in solidarity with Gaza.