Hezbollah confirms death of senior commander in Israeli airstrike on Beirut

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah confirmed on Wednesday the death of senior commander Ibrahim Mohammad Qobeissi, also known as "Hajj Abu Moussa," in an Israeli airstrike targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Qobeissi, born in 1962 in the southern town of Zibdin, "achieved martyrdom on the path to Jerusalem."

The Israeli military had announced on Thursday that it assassinated Qobeissi, describing him as the commander of Hezbollah’s rocket and missile systems. According to the Israeli Army, the airstrike was carried out by fighter jets in the southern suburb of Beirut (Ghobeiry), based on intelligence inputs.

The Israeli Army added that Qobeissi was accompanied by "several other senior leaders in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit" during the strike.

Lebanese sources confirmed the F-35 strike hit a building in the Al-Ghobeiry neighborhood, causing injuries and material damage.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed six people and injured 15 others.