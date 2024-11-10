Hezbollah commander accused in Lebanese PM assassination killed in Syria, reports say

Shafaq News/ Salim Ayyash, a Hezbollah military commander and the primary suspect in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was killed, sources told Al Arabiya on Sunday.

“Ayyash may have been killed in an airstrike on the Syrian town of al-Qusayr, near the Lebanese border, earlier this month, where 12 people were reported dead,” according to al-Arabiya.

In December 2020, an international tribunal sentenced Ayyash in absentia to five concurrent life sentences on terrorism charges related to a 2005 truck bombing in Beirut that killed Hariri, along with 21 others, and injured 226 people. The court found that Ayyash led the team responsible for the assassination.