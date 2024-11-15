Hezbollah claims rocket strikes on Israeli bases in Haifa and Acre

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah launched “precision rockets” at two Israeli military bases in Haifa and Acre.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted the Tirat Carmel base south of Haifa with a barrage of precision rockets.

The group later said it struck the Shraga base, described as the administrative headquarters of Israel's Golani Brigade, north of Acre. The base was reportedly attacked yesterday by Hezbollah’s rockets.

Hezbollah did not specify the types of rockets used in the recent strikes. However, the group is known for adopting a strategy of gradual escalation, periodically introducing new weaponry. Its latest revelation was the Malak, Noor, Falak, and Fadi rockets, some of which reached Tel Aviv.