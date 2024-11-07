Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting Israel’s Haifa and Acre

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, explosions reverberated across Acre and the Haifa Bay area in Israel as Hezbollah claimed responsibility for missile strikes on "Krayot" and a naval base near Haifa.

According to Israeli media, "Air defenses intercepted several rockets launched from Lebanon over Acre and Haifa Bay. The strikes followed air raid sirens that had blared moments earlier across northern Israel, warning residents to take shelter."

Authorities issued emergency alerts in multiple areas, including Haifa, Kiryat Haim, Kiryat Shmuel, Kfar Bialik, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Motzkin, and the Acre industrial zone. Additional alerts were also triggered in Ibn Menahem, Shomera, Zahrat, Abu Snan, Yirka, Kfar Yasif, Amka, Ein Ya'akov, Gatton, Yihiam, the Sha'ar Na'aman industrial area, Kfar Masaryk, and Ein Hamifratz.

In separate statements, Hezbollah reported that its forces "launched a volley of rockets targeting the Stella Maris naval base, a strategic surveillance facility on Israel's northern coast near Haifa." The group stated that this facility is "crucial in maritime observation and coastal security."

Hezbollah further claimed responsibility for striking the "Krayot" area north of Haifa. Known collectively as "Krayot," this densely populated cluster of towns is located along the Zebulun Valley on the shores of Haifa Bay, northeast of the city.