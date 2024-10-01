Hezbollah claims missile strike on Israeli intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had fired missiles at Israel's military intelligence base in Glilot, near Tel Aviv, marking the second attack in a month.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced, "With the chant 'At Your Service O Nasrallah,' Islamic Resistance fighters launched a barrage of Fadi-4 missiles targeting the Glilot area and the Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv."

The claim comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, as the two sides have exchanged fire multiple times in recent weeks.

Glilot, a strategic area north of Tel Aviv, is home to various military and intelligence facilities, including Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Israeli authorities have not immediately confirmed the attack or provided details of any damage or casualties.

Hezbollah, in the last 24 hours, has continued to target Israeli positions in Metula, Meron, Misgav Am, and other locations. Sirens have repeatedly sounded across the Galilee Panhandle, as well as the Upper and Western Galilee.

Hezbollah has launched multiple retaliatory attacks on Israeli military positions and settlements in response to Israel's continued strikes on Lebanese cities, villages, and civilians.

According to Hezbollah’s statements, the strikes involved a series of operations against Israeli military positions and settlements. Artillery fire hit an Israeli infantry unit at the Sadah site, resulting in direct hits, while a barrage of Fadi-2 rockets was launched at the Naqoura base.

Rockets were also fired at the city of Safed, and the settlements of Gesher HaZiv, Sa'ar, and Kabri were struck by rocket fire. Additionally, the Kfar Giladi settlement was hit by a Noor missile.

Later, Hezbollah forces fired missiles at a group of Israeli soldiers in Beit Saida, and another strike targeted soldiers in the Yiftach settlement, “achieving direct hits.” A missile barrage was also fired at Israeli military personnel stationed at Zaaura, and Fadi-1 rockets targeted locations northeast of Haifa, hitting both military and civilian areas.

Moreover, Hezbollah forces had attacked Israeli troop movements near the towns of Adaisseh and Kafr Kila, confirming successful hits in those areas.

Hezbollah stated that these strikes were part of its ongoing retaliation against Israel’s military actions, aiming to counter the "brutal assaults" on Lebanese territories.

At least 95 people were killed in Israeli strikes yesterday in Lebanon mostly civilians, pushing the death toll to over 1,000 since last Monday.

Lebanon’s prime minister stated that the conflict has displaced one million people.

Several countries have launched urgent operations to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon including France, UK, and Canada.