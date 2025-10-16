Israeli police open fire near Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv
Shafaq News - Middle East
On Thursday, Israeli police shot at a vehicle approaching the Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv, according to an official statement.
The Police said the incident occurred after a car “drew attention” near the embassy premises, prompting officers to respond with gunfire. No injuries were reported.
أطلق شرطي يعمل حارسًا في سفارة يمصر في #تل_أبيب النار على سيارة مشتبه بها اقتربت من المبنى.تم توقيف السيارة وفحصها من قبل الشرطة، ولم تُسجل أي إصابات حتى الآن، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة ملابسات الحادث.— شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) October 16, 2025
The circumstances behind the vehicle’s presence are still under investigation, and security forces have cordoned off the area as a precaution.