Israeli police open fire near Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv
2025-10-16T16:27:23+00:00

Shafaq News - Middle East

On Thursday, Israeli police shot at a vehicle approaching the Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv, according to an official statement.

The Police said the incident occurred after a car “drew attention” near the embassy premises, prompting officers to respond with gunfire. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances behind the vehicle’s presence are still under investigation, and security forces have cordoned off the area as a precaution.

