Israeli police open fire near Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv

On Thursday, Israeli police shot at a vehicle approaching the Egyptian Embassy in Tel Aviv, according to an official statement.

The Police said the incident occurred after a car “drew attention” near the embassy premises, prompting officers to respond with gunfire. No injuries were reported.

أطلق شرطي يعمل حارسًا في سفارة يمصر في #تل_أبيب النار على سيارة مشتبه بها اقتربت من المبنى.تم توقيف السيارة وفحصها من قبل الشرطة، ولم تُسجل أي إصابات حتى الآن، فيما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية لمعرفة ملابسات الحادث. — شرطة اسرائيل- israel police (@Israelpolice_Ar) October 16, 2025

The circumstances behind the vehicle’s presence are still under investigation, and security forces have cordoned off the area as a precaution.