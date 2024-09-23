Hezbollah attacks Israel with dozens of rockets

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Hezbollah (the Islamic Resistance) announced it had targeted many Israeli sites on Monday.

In a statement, Hezbollah said it attacked the Northern Corps' reserve headquarters, the Galilee Division’s reserve base and its logistical warehouses at the Ami'ad base, as well as Rafael military industry complexes in the Zvulun area north of Haifa, with dozens of rockets.

The attacks came in response to the “Israeli enemy aggression in the south and Bekaa regions.”

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded in 20 areas including Hurfeish in western Galilee, and a house was directly hit by a rocket in the Giv'at Avni settlement west of the Sea of Galilee. Additional rockets were reported to have landed in the Ami’ad area, south of Safed.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health stated that "100 people were martyred and more than 400 others were injured in today’s Israeli aggression on Lebanon including children, women, and health officers.”

Since Monday morning, the Israeli army announced that it had targeted over 300 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon during a wave of airstrikes that began early Monday.

"Since Monday morning, more than 300 Hezbollah sites have been targeted," the military said in a statement, adding that more than 150 airstrikes were conducted within one hour, between 6:30 am and 7:30 am (0330 GMT).