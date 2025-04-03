Hezbollah: US-Israeli strikes threaten regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Lebanese Hezbollah condemned the escalating US-Israeli attacks in Syria, Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon, labeling them as part of a broader effort to destabilize the region and assert control over its resources.

In a statement, the group accused the US-Israeli alliance of undermining the sovereignty of Middle Eastern nations and pushing them into submission to serve the interests of Israel. Hezbollah criticized the Israeli airstrikes and incursions into Syria, accusing Israel of weakening the Syrian state and preventing its recovery.

The statement also condemned the US-led attacks on Yemen, calling them “a futile attempt to deter the Yemeni people from supporting Gaza and Palestinian resistance.”

Regarding the war in Gaza, Hezbollah condemned Israel's ongoing violence against Palestinians, calling it a failed attempt to break their resolve. “The continued Israeli massacres in Gaza and the international community's inaction highlight the enemy's impotence in breaking the spirit of resistance.”

Hezbollah further criticized the ongoing Israeli assaults on Lebanon and the continued US pressure on the Lebanese government to accept Israeli terms, stressing that the region's future depends on unified action against these forces. “The equation today is clear: either we confront these aggressions, or we surrender to the enemy’s plans to dominate and exploit our region.”