Hezbollah Secretary-General: We will not abandon the resistance

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem vowed to uphold Hassan Nasrallah’s legacy during his funeral, declaring that the party "will not abandon the resistance."

Addressing Israel and the United States, he warned, "We have confronted the Israeli entity and the great tyrant, America, which has mobilized all its resources against the Axis of Resistance that stood united behind Gaza and Palestine. You will not achieve through diplomacy what you failed to achieve through war."

Qassem emphasized Hezbollah’s military readiness, asserting that the resistance remains “strong” in manpower and weaponry. He also announced a strategic shift, stating, "We have now entered a new phase—one that differs in its tools, methods, and approach."

Turning to Lebanon’s political and economic future, Qassem outlined Hezbollah’s role in building “a strong and just” state under the framework of the Taif Agreement. He listed three key pillars: “expelling the occupier [Israel] and securing the release of prisoners, launching reconstruction efforts, approving an urgent economic recovery plan.”

Qassem also stressed the necessity of maintaining a strong national defense through the Lebanese Army, reaffirming Hezbollah’s support for the army, "The resistance and national defense are complementary, not opposing forces."

He also condemned Israel’s continued violations of Lebanese sovereignty, declaring, "We upheld our commitments, but Israel did not. Once the withdrawal deadline expired, whether [Israel stays in] a single point or five points, it remains an occupation." He warned that Israeli bombardment of Lebanese territory is an act of war and reaffirmed Hezbollah’s right to respond based on its assessment of the situation.

Tens of thousands gathered in Beirut for the funeral, chanting "Death to Israel, Death to America, At Your Service Nasrallah," as Israeli aircraft flew at low altitude over the city. The ceremony was attended by official delegations and activists from several countries, including Iran, Iraq, Tunisia, Ireland, the US, Turkiye, and the UK.