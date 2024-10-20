Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General resides in Tehran, media outlet

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, has been residing in the Iranian capital, Tehran, an informed Iranian source revealed to Erem News.

The source, who requested anonymity, told Erem News that Qassem departed from Beirut on an Iranian flight alongside Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday, October 5, heading to the Syrian capital, which Araghchi visited before the plane continued to Tehran.

To date, Qassem has delivered three speeches, addressing nearly identical themes: the first on September 30, just two days after Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination, and the second on October 8, marking the anniversary of Hezbollah's establishment of its “support front” for allies in the Gaza Strip. The third, on October 15, in which he revealed a new equation that the party would follow with the Israeli army, which he described as "inflicting pain."

The Iranian source confirmed to Erem that Qassem's second and third appearances were made from his residence in Tehran, while his first was from Beirut.

According to the source, Qassem's relocation to Tehran was ordered by high-ranking officials in Iran due to fears of his potential assassination by Israeli forces, as he is on the Israeli wanted list.

Hezbollah did not confirm this information.

Notably, Hezbollah has not appointed a new Secretary-General since the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli attack on September 27.

The fate of his potential successor, Hashim Safi al-Din, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, remains uncertain, with Qassem also considered a possible successor.