Hezbollah's Qassem: Without US support, Israeli aggression would have ended in a month

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said that the United States bears responsibility for the continued Israeli aggression in Palestine and Lebanon.

In his speech, delivered a day after the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood, Kassem affirmed that "if it were not for American support, the Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon would have ceased within a month," asserting that the outcome of the battle with Israel will be victory.

He affirmed that Lebanon was targeted and that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared his desire for a "new Middle East," adding that the US and part of Europe are “partners in the crimes committed by Israel on Lebanese territory.”

"There is pressure on us to retreat; we do not fear the pressure from the Zionist enemy and its Western allies."

Qassem described the Al-Aqsa Flood operation as "an exceptional event and the beginning of a change in the Middle East," noting that Israel's goal before the Al-Aqsa Flood was to eliminate resistance and exterminate the Palestinian people.

“The resistance of Hamas and all the Palestinian people is a fully legitimate action.”

Qassem affirmed that the “heroic” Palestinian resistance can endure even more, despite over 40,000 killed and more than 90,000 injured, most of whom are women and children.

Axis of Resistance

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood, the Iranian-backed Axis of Resistance, which includes Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Iraqi resistance, and other factions, has announced its support for Gaza against Israeli aggression.

In this context, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah commended the contributions from the Yemeni and Iraqi fronts, pointing out that "Iran is the one that decides how to support and has proven its determination to back the resistance.”

“The battle is not about Iranian influence; it is about helping the Palestinians liberate their land.”

He further said, "The support front in Lebanon has drained the enemy for 11 months, forcing tens of thousands of settlers to flee their homes,” highlighting, "The enemy's war will not undermine our will or determination to confront."

"Many more will be displaced. He stated, "The longer the war lasts, the more the Israeli predicament will increase."

What Next After Nasrallah's Assassination?

The Israeli assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs has sparked public interest in his successor.

Qassem assured that the leadership and management of the party are organized with precision and by the party's regulations, stating, "We have overcome the painful blows that struck us."

Moreover, he confirmed that Hezbollah is operating at full readiness and organization, noting that the election of the Secretary-General will be carried out according to the organizational mechanisms to be announced in due time.

"All the resources and knowledge of the martyred leaders are available to their assistants and successors."

Hezbollah's Resilience

Regarding the violent Israeli aggression against Lebanon that has been ongoing since September 23, Qassem reassured that Hezbollah's capabilities are intact, denying "the lies" of Israel, affirming plans to strike Israel while expanding the range of missiles and drones.

As for the ground confrontation, Qassem pointed out that Israel has not made progress. "The meters that the enemy might gain are of no value, and we want to engage with them, whether at the front lines or afterward."

Qassem described the Israeli war as "a war of who screams first,” asserting, “We will not scream; you will hear the enemy's screams."

He also condemned the aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut, the south, the Beqaa, and Mount Lebanon, which claimed thelives of 2,083 people and injured 9,869, confirming that the only solution is resistance, steadfastness, and the unity of thepeople.

"We will endure and resist, and Israel will fall."