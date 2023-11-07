Hamas militant wing claims destruction of 13 Israeli tanks in Gaza

2023-11-07T14:28:11+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, declared on Tuesday that they successfully destroyed 13 Israeli tanks in Gaza.

In a statement, the brigades claimed to have targeted "10 Zionist tanks, a troop carrier, and a bulldozer on the outskirts of Al-Shati Camp using Yassin 105 shells."

The statement stated that Hamas fighters destroyed a Zionist tank in the Al-Ziraa area north of Beit Hanoun with a Yassin 105 shell. Additionally, two tanks were reportedly destroyed north of Beit Hanoun, each hit with Yassin 105 shells.

