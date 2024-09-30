Hamas leader killed in Israeli air strike in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ Hamas mourned Fateh Sharif Abu al-Amine, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the Al-Bass refugee camp in Tyre of southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hamas said, "Leader Fatah Sharif was killed on the path to Jerusalem at a time of Al-Aqsa Flood epic, alongside his wife, son, and daughter."

"We pledge to the martyr and all the victims of our people to continue their path until the occupation is expelled from our land and Jerusalem and the prisoners are liberated," Hamas said.

The attack on Abu al-Amine's home is part of a broader campaign by Israel to eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon, which has seen multiple airstrikes across Lebanon and Syria in recent days, causing hundreds of civilian casualties and widespread damage.

In Lebanon, Israel assassinated Deputy Hamas Chief Saleh al-Arouri in January during a drone strike in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh. In August, an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas commander Samer Al-Hajj in the southern Lebanese city of Saida.

In March, a Hamas member was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting his car in the Tyre area. In May, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, announced that a military commander had been killed in an Israeli strike in eastern Lebanon.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced the assassination of a senior field commander of the Hamas movement in southern Syria, during an airstrike overnight.

“Air Force fighter jets attacked last night and eliminated Ahmad Mohammed Fahd, a commander in the Hamas movement,” the Israeli army said.

“Fahd was responsible for numerous terrorist operations against the Israeli army and Israel from southern Syria. These operations included the launching of rocket projectiles toward the Golan Heights.”

The military noted that Fahd was killed while planning an imminent attack. “Fahd was targeted as he was preparing to execute another attack in the immediate future, and the Israeli army will continue to strike and eliminate Hamas members wherever they operate from,” the statement concluded.

It was the first time Israel had killed a Hamas leader in Syria since October 7, 2023.