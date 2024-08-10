Hamas condemns Israeli airstrike on Al-Tabe'een, calls international community to stop genocide

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Hamas condemned an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Tabe'een school in Gaza City, which killed over 100 people and injured dozens more. The group accused Israel of committing "genocide and ethnic cleansing" against Palestinians.

In a statement, the Palestinian military group said that such actions were made possible by US support, urging Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the international community, to take immediate action to stop what it called a "horrific crime and dangerous escalation."

"This (attack) is clearly part of the genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people," Hamas said.

The airstrike targeted the school, located in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, where displaced civilians had taken shelter. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, rescue teams are still working to recover bodies and survivors from the rubble.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it was aimed at Hamas militants using the school as a command and control center. Hamas has consistently denied operating among civilians.

This attack is part of a broader escalation in Gaza, where Israel has struck six schools in the past week, leading to the deaths of hundreds, primarily women and children. Since the conflict escalated on October 7, the death toll in Gaza has reached 39,699, with the majority being children and women. An additional 91,722 people have been injured, though the numbers are expected to rise as many victims remain trapped under debris, with rescue efforts ongoing.