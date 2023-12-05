Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades report operations targeting Israeli soldiers

Shafaq News / The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Tuesday that they targeted 10 Israeli soldiers and detonated a pre-prepared landmine in addition to other operations.

In their statement, the brigades stated that "their fighters managed to target and eliminate 10 Israeli soldiers from point-blank range in the eastern axis of Khan Yunis city."

They also mentioned that "their fighters succeeded in detonating a pre-prepared landmine with four anti-personnel explosive aimed at a group of occupation soldiers, causing casualties among them, including fatalities and injuries in the eastern axis of Khan Yunis."

Furthermore, they reported that "their fighters in the eastern axis of Khan Yunis rigged and blew up a fortified house where several occupation soldiers were stationed, using a barrel bomb and several TBG devices, resulting in the complete collapse of the building."

The statement also highlighted that "six Israeli soldiers were targeted by Al-Ghoul rifles, a specialized sniper rifle used by Al-Qassam, in the Zanna area in the eastern axis of Khan Yunis."

Additionally, they mentioned that "their fighters targeted a special Israeli force of eight soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, achieving a direct hit."