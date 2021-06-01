Gunmen kill the daughter of an Ugandan Minister in an attempt to assassinate him

Shafaq News/Gunmen opened fire at a car carrying a Ugandan government minister in an attempted assassination on Tuesday, wounding the former army commander and killing his daughter and driver, according to Reuters.

Four attackers on motorcycles sprayed bullets at a four-wheel drive vehicle carrying General Katumba Wamala, the minister of works and transport, in the Kampala suburb of Kisasi, local television station NBS reported.

President Yoweri Museveni condemned the attack, blaming it on criminals, terrorists and "pigs who do not value life". In a Twitter post, he said that authorities already had clues in the case, and the criminals responsible would be defeated.

Images circulating on social media showed Wamala with his mouth open, in apparent distress beside the car and his light-coloured trousers splattered with blood.

Police investigators later combed the area, poring over bullet holes in the car's windows and body and casings on the ground.

The private NTV Uganda television broadcast social media footage of Wamala speaking in hospital. Referring to his daughter, who was in the car with him, he said: "I have survived, we have lost Brenda...The bad guys have done it, but God has given me a second chance."

Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told Reuters: "There was a shooting involving him ... he is hurt and he's been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed."

A government official said a local resident was also shot and wounded in the incident and was in hospital.

Source: Reuters