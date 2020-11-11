Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Greek tanker kills five Turkish in Mediterranean

Category: World

Date: 2020-11-11T21:10:26+0000
Greek tanker kills five Turkish in Mediterranean

Shafaq news/ five people were killed after a Greek-flagged tanker and a Turkish fishing boat collided Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea, according to local authorities. 

The Turkish Coast Guard Command launched search and rescue efforts to recover the missing people.

The governor’s office in the southern Adana province said the bodies of four out of five people on board the fishing boat were recovered. Later in the day, the fifth body was also found.

Ramazan Kaya, deputy head of Mersin Fishermen Cooperation, told Anadolu Agency that the boat had sailed from the southern Mersin province for fishing.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, "Following the tragic incident between a ship under Greek flag and a Turkish fishing vessel earlier today, we deplore the loss of human lives & extend our condolences to the bereaved families."

related

Davutoglu: Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean

Date: 2020-09-03 16:40:35
Davutoglu: Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean

Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Date: 2020-10-22 06:10:11
Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Turkey: the so-called maritime agreement is "null and void"

Date: 2020-08-06 18:49:15
Turkey: the so-called maritime agreement is "null and void"

A new earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Date: 2020-02-01 11:17:24
A new earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Earthquake hits Turkey again

Date: 2019-09-29 13:16:15
Earthquake hits Turkey again

Turkey .. Curfew imposed in 31 states to face Corona outbreak

Date: 2020-04-23 09:08:50
Turkey .. Curfew imposed in 31 states to face Corona outbreak

McGurk: Turkey refused to close its borders to ISIS

Date: 2019-10-20 14:02:13
McGurk: Turkey refused to close its borders to ISIS

Turkey arrests six Iraqis for belonging to ISIS

Date: 2020-09-08 11:58:26
Turkey arrests six Iraqis for belonging to ISIS