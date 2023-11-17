Global diplomatic response to Israel's actions in Gaza: countries take measures against Israel

Shafaq News/ Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, several countries are taking diplomatic measures against Israel, expressing opposition to its response and demanding a ceasefire.

While some nations urge restraint, others are cutting ties or issuing official protests. This diplomatic backlash reflects a growing international concern over the situation, especially given the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the mass killings conducted by Israel in the district.

So far, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, and about 25,000 were injured.

Now, Israeli forces cordoned off the Al-Shiafa hospital, where many wounded are dying every minute due to the lack of medical equipment.

Jordan

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel, accusing Israel of creating an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe" and threatening regional security.

Bahrain

Bahrain also recalled its ambassador from Israel and announced the return of the Israeli ambassador to Tel Aviv. Israel denied any change in relations but evacuated its embassy in Bahrain for security reasons.

Turkey

Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel, citing the "human tragedy unfolding in Gaza" and Israel's refusal to respond to ceasefire calls.

Latin American Countries

Belize suspended diplomatic relations with Israel, withdrawing its consul and accrediting Israel's ambassador. Chile, Colombia, Honduras, and Bolivia have recalled ambassadors or severed diplomatic ties, condemning Israel's actions.

South Africa

The country authorities recalled all diplomats from Israel for consultations, citing Israel's refusal to respect international law and genocidal air strikes against Palestinians.

Chad

Chad summoned the Chargé d'Affairs to Israel, condemning civilian losses and calling for a ceasefire for a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue.

Many other countries voiced concern about the escalation in Palestine, including Algeria, Indonesia, Cuba, Spain, Ireland, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, and Syria. However, Israel continues to bomb Gaza and attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.