Germany uses video games to recruit spies

Shafaq News – Cologne

Germany’s foreign intelligence agency (BND) has unveiled a video game to draw young people into espionage careers, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported Thursday.

According to DW, German Intelligence Legends: Operation Black Box, presented at the Gamescom expo in Cologne, places players in the role of an undercover agent infiltrating the rogue state of “Betulan” to prevent a looming catastrophe. The mission involves navigating enemy military sites, dodging surveillance drones, and relying on support from a hacker and a geographer.

The BND designed the game to "showcase the concentration, memory, and problem-solving skills required in intelligence work," while offering an interactive glimpse into the agency’s operations.

This campaign comes as Germany faces shortages across its armed forces, healthcare system, and security services, prompting authorities to explore unconventional recruitment strategies.

