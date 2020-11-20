Report

Georgia confirms Biden victory

Date: 2020-11-20T06:57:09+0000
Shafaq News/ Georgia has finished its statewide audit, confirming the victory of President-elect Joe Biden against his rival President Donald Trump, according to a news release from the Secretary of State's office stated by CNN.

According to the final results from the audit, Biden beat Trump by 12,284 votes.

Officials have said repeatedly that the audit confirmed there was no widespread fraud or irregularities in the election.

Georgia is required under state law to certify its election results by Friday.

"Georgia's historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state's new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement.

"This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time."

