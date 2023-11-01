Gaza war becomes the bloodiest in the history ot Palestinian-Israeli conflict with new death toll unveiled

Shafaq News/The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has emerged as the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars that have transpired between the two parties.

The outbreak of hostilities occurred on October 7, 2022, following a large-scale and surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel.

Since that day, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with aerial bombardments, resulting in unparalleled devastation, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble.

Sky News Arabia has compiled a comprehensive assessment of the losses incurred in this conflict up to Wednesday, November 1, drawing data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israeli authorities, international observers, and relief organizations:

- 8,796 Palestinians have tragically lost their lives in Gaza.

- Among the casualties, 3,648 children and 2,290 women have perished in Gaza.

- The toll of the missing or those buried under the rubble stands at 2,030 in Gaza.

- Among the missing or trapped, 1,120 children are struggling for survival beneath the debris in Gaza.

- 132 medical personnel have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

- 125 Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank.

- 22,219 Palestinians have been injured in Gaza.

- 2,050 Palestinians have been injured in West Bank.

On the Israeli side:

- The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 1,400 individuals in Israel.

- Thirteen Israeli soldiers have been killed in the battles inside the Gaza Strip

- A total of 328 Israeli soldiers have were killed since October 7.

- 5,431 Israelis have been wounded.

- A quarter of a million Israelis have been displaced.

The Palestinian population in Gaza has borne the brunt of the conflict, with over 1.4 million Palestinians displaced within the region. At least 240 persons, both military and civilian, remain captive in the hands of Hamas, though four have been released.

The scale of destruction in Gaza is massive, with 33,960 residential units reduced to rubble, but only a total of 217 aid trucks have been allowed into the besieged strip.