Gaza governance deal? Hamas floats PA takeover

Shafaq News/ Hamas has signaled its willingness to transfer the administration of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority (PA) and a designated governmental committee, sources revealed on Monday.

Hamas’s sole condition is that Gaza employees be reintegrated into the new administration or be retired with guaranteed salary payments, according to Sky News Arabia.

The decision reportedly follows significant Egyptian pressure on the Hamas delegation during their recent visit to Cairo.

Meanwhile, negotiations are set to continue this week regarding the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which aims to facilitate the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that this phase of talks seeks to secure the release of all remaining Israeli captives.

Hamas has governed the Gaza Strip since seizing control in 2007 after clashes with the Fatah movement, resulting in a prolonged political and administrative division between Gaza and the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority, led by Fatah, exercises control.

Despite repeated reconciliation attempts in 2011 and 2017, full governance unity remains elusive, continuing to exacerbate economic and humanitarian challenges in the region.