Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Friday a grim milestone, revealing that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 11,078 on the thirty-fifth day of the conflict.
Dr. Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated, "The casualties of the Israeli airstrikes on the thirty-fifth day have surged to 11,078 martyrs, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly, with 27,490 citizens sustaining various injuries."
Al-Qidra added, "We have received 2,700 reports of missing individuals, including 1,500 children still trapped under the rubble."