Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll

Gaza Health Ministry reports alarming death toll
2023-11-10T14:22:16+00:00

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Friday a grim milestone, revealing that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip has risen to 11,078 on the thirty-fifth day of the conflict.

Dr. Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated, "The casualties of the Israeli airstrikes on the thirty-fifth day have surged to 11,078 martyrs, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly, with 27,490 citizens sustaining various injuries."

Al-Qidra added, "We have received 2,700 reports of missing individuals, including 1,500 children still trapped under the rubble."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon