Gantz disputes Netanyahu on Gaza corridor strategy, urges focus on Hezbollah's threat

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's National Unity Party, called for sealing off Gaza from Egypt but challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion that failing to control the Philadelphi Corridor permanently would undermine Israeli security.

Netanyahu had warned that pulling troops from the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip along the Gaza-Egypt border, could make it impossible to retake and pose an existential threat to Israel. Gantz, a former head of the Israeli army, disagreed, asserting that Israel could reclaim the area if necessary.

"We will have to return to the Philadelphi Corridor when necessary," Gantz said. "Just as we maneuvered into Gaza when [Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar] hesitated, just as we proposed bringing the hostages back when he tried to play for time, just as we returned to fighting when necessary, that is exactly how we will return to Philadelphi if and when we must, just as we returned to Zeitoun and Khan Younis and every other place."

Gantz further criticized Netanyahu for suggesting that if the Prime Minister cannot withstand international pressure against returning to Rafah, he should resign. Gantz acknowledged the strategic importance of controlling the corridor to prevent arms smuggling into Gaza but argued that stationing troops there would leave them vulnerable to attacks and would not effectively stop the construction of tunnels.

Israel's security establishment has proposed an underground barrier system to counter smuggling tunnels, a plan Gantz claims Netanyahu has deliberately stalled. "The story isn't Philadelphi," Gantz said, "but the lack of true strategic decisions."

Gantz argued that Iran and its network of proxies and allies, rather than the Philadelphi Corridor, represent the actual existential threat to Israel. He called for a shift in focus to the north (borders with Lebanon), where Hezbollah attacks have displaced tens of thousands of Israelis.

Gantz also emphasized the urgency of finalizing a hostage deal. "The important thing is that we reach a deal to bring the hostages home, and we implement it," he said. He also stressed the importance of building the underground barrier along the Philadelphi Corridor and urged Netanyahu to recognize that releasing prisoners might be necessary.

"Netanyahu is no longer capable of confronting the real existential threat." He said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) responded late Tuesday, defending Netanyahu's record. "The reality speaks for itself," the PMO stated.

"Since Gantz and his party left the government, Israel has eliminated Hamas' and Hezbollah's chief-of-staff attacked the Houthis, seized the Philadelphi Corridor, and carried out a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, thwarting its plans and destroying thousands of rockets aimed at the Galilee. Whoever does not contribute to the victory and the return of the hostages would do well not to interfere."