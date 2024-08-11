Four dead, eight injured in explosion in western Iran

Shafaq News/ Four people were killed and eight others wounded in an explosion of unknown origin in the town of Islamabad, in west Kermanshah province, Iran.

Authorities in Kermanshah have not yet determined the cause of the explosion. Due to the significant damage, further investigation is underway. However, the local fire department reported that the blast destroyed several residential homes.

Earlier today, residents in western Iran were alarmed by the sound of explosions in the border city of Qasr-e Shirin, which were attributed to military exercises conducted by the IRGC, according to Mehr News Agency.

The governor of Kermanshah stated that the exercises, which aim to enhance the armed forces, would not pose any concern to the local population. The drills are scheduled to continue until Tuesday.

The governor emphasized that the region benefits from high security due to the vigilance and readiness of the armed forces stationed along the border.

There is no confirmation that the two incidents are connected.