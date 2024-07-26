Former President Obama endorses Kamala Harris for US Presidential run

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama officially endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the US presidency, bolstering her bid for the White House.

The endorsement is expected to provide crucial support to current Vice President Kamala Harris from two of the most popular Democrats in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Obama wrote on X, " Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us."