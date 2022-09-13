Fixes his shoes, does not have lunch.. glimpses from daily routine of King Charles

Shafaq News/ Nothing was left to chance, the long preparation of the current king and former Prince Charles will enable him to perform his new royal duties without the slightest problem, British writer Julian Payne, who previously worked with Prince Charles in the Department of Media and Communication, said in an article published by the Times.

Payne said that the former crown prince’s daily routine was organized hour by hour, as he was rigorously prepared to perform his duties as crown prince and future king.

According to the article, King Charles’ day begins with a regular breakfast consisting of fruit salad, then tea, and listening to the news, contrary to the rumors circulated by people about the princely breakfast, including that different types of eggs are offered to him in the morning, so he can choose what he wants from them.

Immediately after breakfast, Charles’ work program begins until five o’clock in the evening.

The article explains that Charles does not eat his food, which forces a number of his assistants to prepare sandwiches and take them with them to avoid confusion in their work as a result of feeling hungry.

At one o’clock in the afternoon, Charles came out of his office not to eat but to take a walk, as he was known to not like to stay long inside, and even inside his office there were large windows.

At five in the evening, the former crown prince would stop to take a short break and eat sandwiches and desserts with his wife, then return to his office to continue working until 8:30 pm, where he stops again for dinner. And at ten he returns to his office again, and continues to work until midnight.

Charles’s work was not limited to the office on normal working days, but on some occasions he was forced to reach day and night during certain occasions, such as attending the funeral of former US President George Bush Sr., as he left his office directly to the United States and attended the funeral hours after his arrival without To take a rest, and met the staff of the British Embassy in Washington, and then left for his country.

Julian Payne explains that he once asked Charles why he worked so hard for so long rather than enjoying the luxury life of Prince and Crown Prince, and he replied that he liked to use the powers required by his position in the best possible way to serve the interests of his country.

Payne says Charles’s life as heir has been comfortable, but not to the degree many would imagine, as he is careful not to buy anything unless he needs it and even his shoes are often repaired rather than new ones.

He also explains that Charles is keen to talk to everyone without discrimination, and he told how he stood to greet all members of the “James Bond” movie crew on the anniversary of the launch of this character, at a time when the program was offering peace to the movie’s hero Daniel Craig and the most prominent filmmakers only. .

Julian Payne explains that King Charles has a strong memory and often resorts to reminding his addressees of details of events and facts that they may have forgotten.

It also works to solve the problems that impose themselves on the political arena in the country, whether small or large.

Charles is keen – according to the article – to consult experts and opinion leaders to take the appropriate position to deal with these problems.

The article concludes that while some were talking about the former crown prince’s relationship with his parents sometimes seemed bad, Charles was keen to have dinner with his mother and enjoy talking to her.