Kurdistan Region’s President Extends Congratulations to King Charles III on Coronation

"On behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region, I extend my warmest congratulations to King Charles III on the coronation of His Majesty as the King of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of the World," Barzani tweeted.

"I am confident that the relations between Kurdistan and Iraq with the United Kingdom will continue to strengthen during His Majesty's reign," Barzani added.

