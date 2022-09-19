Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani meets King Charles III in London

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-19T15:13:24+0000
President Barzani meets King Charles III in London

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered his condolences to the recently-crowned King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, on the passing of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, in her funeral in London yesterday, Sunday.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, President Barzani said, "I attended the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London to pay my respects to the late Queen."

"Her Majesty was a true inspiration to many around the world," he said, "I was also honored to meet his majesty, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace last night and offer my condolences."

On the second day of his visit, the president joined the world's leaders from all over the world to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey in the British capital.

The President arrived in London yesterday at the official invitation of the United Kingdom.

"The President conveyed his condolences and the sympathies of the people and the Government of the Kurdistan Region to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, the people and the Government of the United Kingdom, and to the Commonwealth," an official statement by his bureau said.

related

President Barzani receives outgoing Consul Generals of Russia and Kuwait

Date: 2022-07-28 14:52:01
President Barzani receives outgoing Consul Generals of Russia and Kuwait

President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-24 09:30:11
President Barzani receives the Lebanese delegation in Erbil

Kurdistan’s President meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

Date: 2021-06-12 15:06:59
Kurdistan’s President meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

Kurdistan's President and PM to attend a meeting of the American University in Duhok

Date: 2021-09-18 12:04:27
Kurdistan's President and PM to attend a meeting of the American University in Duhok

Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

Date: 2020-10-06 20:45:19
Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

Date: 2022-05-25 10:37:15
KDP-PUK meeting starts in Erbil

President Barzani meets the Italian ambassador to Baghdad 

Date: 2021-11-28 17:12:06
President Barzani meets the Italian ambassador to Baghdad 

Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with NATO Deputy Secretary-General

Date: 2022-02-19 20:59:16
Kurdistan's President meet in Munich with NATO Deputy Secretary-General