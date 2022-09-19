President Barzani meets King Charles III in London

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, offered his condolences to the recently-crowned King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, on the passing of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II, in her funeral in London yesterday, Sunday.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, President Barzani said, "I attended the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London to pay my respects to the late Queen."

"Her Majesty was a true inspiration to many around the world," he said, "I was also honored to meet his majesty, King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace last night and offer my condolences."

On the second day of his visit, the president joined the world's leaders from all over the world to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey in the British capital.

The President arrived in London yesterday at the official invitation of the United Kingdom.

"The President conveyed his condolences and the sympathies of the people and the Government of the Kurdistan Region to His Majesty King Charles III, the Royal Family, the people and the Government of the United Kingdom, and to the Commonwealth," an official statement by his bureau said.