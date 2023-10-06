Fidan urges US to abandon cooperation with YPG in Syria

Shafaq News / Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the necessity for Washington to cease collaboration with the terrorist organization "YPG" during a phone call with his American counterpart Antony Blinken, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement clarified that Fidan stressed the importance of the United States refraining from working with the YPG in northern Syria, considering the alliance between Ankara and Washington. Fidan assured Blinken that Turkey would persistently continue its anti-terrorism operations in Iraq and Syria.

Additionally, the ministers discussed the deconfliction mechanism with active US forces in Syria and Iraq within the framework of Turkey's ongoing operations in the region. Regarding the incident of a downed Turkish drone in northern Syria, the statement indicated that Fidan and Blinken agreed "to effectively implement the deconfliction mechanism, ensuring it does not hinder our fight against terrorism."

The ministers also addressed the expansion of the NATO alliance, as stated in the release.