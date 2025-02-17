Fake alcohol kills 50+ in Turkiye

Shafaq News/ More than 50 people have died after consuming counterfeit alcoholic beverages in Ankara, Turkish authorities announced on Monday.

The authorities reported that 54 people lost their lives due to the tainted alcohol, while 40 others remain in intensive care.

28 suspects were reportedly arrested in an investigation led by the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office, while 25 others were released under judicial supervision.

On February 7, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin confirmed 33 deaths in the capital linked to counterfeit alcohol, with Monday's update showing a rising death toll. Around 90 individuals were hospitalized in Istanbul a month earlier after consuming fake alcohol, with cases diagnosed as methanol poisoning.