Explosions rock US base in Syria's Koniko Gas Field

Shafaq News / According to the Russian Sputnik news agency, a series of powerful explosions rocked the US base in the Koniko gas field in eastern Syria on Saturday.

Sputnik reported that a missile barrage directly targeted the base used by the US Army. The attack, which struck the base this evening, penetrated deep into the base, prompting US forces to scramble their helicopters and fighter jets, which flew intensely in the airspace over the surrounding towns and villages.

Notably, sounds of anti-aircraft guns, tasked with protecting the base, were heard throughout the area, but they failed to intercept the incoming missiles.

This latest targeting of the US base in the Koniko field is the second of its kind following the attack conducted by the US Army on Deir ez-Zor earlier today.