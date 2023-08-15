Explosion hits Ramat Hasharon industrial site in Tel Aviv

Shafaq News/ A man in his thirties was seriously injured and two people were lightly wounded in a large explosion at an industrial site in the central city of Ramat Hasharon early Tuesday.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, but police and emergency responders said the situation was under control.

The site of the blast was a factory in the city’s industrial area, according to preliminary reports in Hebrew media. A short clip from a driver’s dashboard that is circulating online showed a large explosion and a bright flash of light off a main road near the city.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said that when firefighters arrived on the scene to join “security personnel at the factory, several centers of combustion were found” and they gained control of the fires “without the use of hazardous materials.”

The cause of the explosion was being investigated, authorities said.

Rotem Biran, a resident of nearby Hod Hasharon who saw the explosion, told Ynet that he and others were riding on their bicycles when they suddenly saw “a very strong flash of light. The flash really lit up the sky like daylight in the morning.”

