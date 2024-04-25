Europol arrests a gang smuggling people from Iraq to Europe

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the EUROPOL announced that it had arrested 21 individuals in a police operation targeting a criminal network involved in smuggling migrants from Iraq to the European Union via Belarus and Russia.

EUROPOL Stated, "Coordinated activities of law enforcement authorities from Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Sweden, supported by Europol, targeted a large criminal network smuggling migrants from Belarus and Russia to the EU via the North Baltic route."

It added, "During this coordinated action day in the framework of Europol's Operational Task Force (OTF) Flow II, the efforts of the members of the OTF led to the arrests of High-Value Targets and other main suspects in Finland, Germany, Lithuania, and Poland as well as checks in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania."

The action days, between 22 and 24 April, led to 21 arrests of mainly Egyptian, Iraqi, and Syrian nationals (4 in Finland, 1 in Germany, 1 in Lithuania, and 15 in Poland).

In addition, the EIROPOL said it seized vehicles, golden jewelry, electronic equipment, forged ID documents, various other documents, money counting machines, drugs, counterfeit cigarettes, and more than EUR 80 000 in cash.

According to EUROPOLE, the network, which is composed mainly of Egyptians, Iraqis, and Syrians, is very flexible.

They adapted their modus operandi and smuggling route quickly, depending on different factors such as visa regulations, natural conditions, and taking advantage of the geopolitical situation.

The criminal network smuggled the migrants from Iraq via Russia and Belarus to the EU, the main final destination countries were Germany and the United Kingdom.

"The different criminal groups in the network were connected across borders and well-positioned along the smuggling routes, forming an efficient smuggling network. They used shared organizers, drivers, and other members to deal with the financial flows through the hawala underground banking system. The main organizers operated clandestine financial flows using the hawala network from regional offices in different countries, including Germany, Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye."

The migrants paid between EUR 3,000 and EUR 5,000 per person depending on the illegal service (smuggling route, transportation means, and circumstances).