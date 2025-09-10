Europe tightens pressure on Israel with bans and sanctions proposal

Shafaq News – Brussels

European divisions over Israel’s war in Gaza widened on Tuesday after the Netherlands barred far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich from their territories.

Dutch authorities said the two ministers, known for incendiary remarks about Palestinians and support for settlement expansion, were placed on a list of “persona non grata,” effectively banning them from all Schengen countries.

Spain announced a similar measure the day before, part of a package unveiled by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez that also included halting arms exports to Israel, blocking military shipments through Spanish ports and airspace, banning imports from West Bank settlements, and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Von der Leyen told the European Parliament the Commission will propose targeted sanctions against extremist Israeli officials and settler groups, along with a suspension of elements of the EU–Israel Association Agreement covering trade preferences. She also announced plans for a new donor group to coordinate Gaza reconstruction.

“These measures reflect our clear stance that humanitarian law must be respected,” she said.

What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world.Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. This must stop.EU aid to Gaza far outweighs that of any other partner. But of course, Europe needs to do more.Here are measures for a way forward ↓ pic.twitter.com/xnq8PkMduG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 10, 2025

Several European governments, including Belgium, have backed extending travel bans on Ben-Gvir and Smotrich across the EU, while Britain, Canada, Australia, and other allies have already imposed restrictions. But any formal EU sanctions will require consensus among member states, with countries such as Germany, Hungary, and the Czech Republic signaling reluctance.