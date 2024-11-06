Escalation unfolds as Hezbollah rockets devastate Israeli base, injuries reported

Shafaq News/ Video footage circulating online has captured the extensive destruction at the Avivim military base in Israel’s Upper Galilee, following a rocket attack attributed to Hezbollah.

Israeli media reported that “within a span of just 15 minutes, approximately 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon, leaving significant damage in their wake.”

The video clips display the aftermath in the target area, with towering flames and thick smoke billowing from the site. According to local media, “The rocket assault sparked a major fire in Avivim, damaging numerous buildings and critical infrastructure.”

Israel’s Channel 14 confirmed that several Israelis were injured in the assault, with Channel Kan further detailing that “some victims were in serious condition and had been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical care.”

In response, the Israeli military intensified its strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as the Mount Lebanon region. The latest reports indicate casualties and injuries from these retaliatory attacks.

Furthermore, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem declared that the group remains resolute, promising “a decisive victory.” He emphasized that “the battlefield” is the only path to ending this escalating conflict.