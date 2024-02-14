Erdoğan visits Egypt after 12 years of estrangement

Shafaq News / Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, for his first visit in 12 years and after nearly a decade of strained relations. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, his Egyptian counterpart, welcomed him and pledged to start a "new chapter" in the two nations' relations following this visit, which can be regarded as historic following a protracted break.

According to footage released by Egyptian media, President Erdoğan landed in Cairo on Wednesday afternoon, and was greeted at Cairo International Airport by el-Sisi and his spouse.

Accompanying President Erdoğan on his visit to Egypt are his wife, Emine Erdoğan, and ministers: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Industry and Technology Minister Mohammed Fatih Kacar, and Trade Minister Omer Polat.

Also participating in the visit are the Chief Communications Officer of the Turkish Presidency, Fahrettin Altun, and the Chief Adviser to the President, Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

The presidents will have talks about the state of bilateral relations and the Gaza situation during their official visit, which is expected to last several hours.

Erdoğan is scheduled to be welcomed by President el-Sisi in an official ceremony at the "Presidential Palace". Following the bilateral meeting and delegation meetings, there will be a joint press conference.

Erdoğan will join the accompanying group and President el-Sisi for the formal dinner thrown in his honour.

The presidents will have in-depth talks on a range of regional issues and concerns, including the implementation of humanitarian aid to the Strip's population and the ceasefire in Gaza, according to the spokeswoman for the Egyptian presidency.

Erdoğan announced on Monday that he would visit the UAE and then Egypt "to see what can be done for our brothers in Gaza."

Erdoğan's last visit to Egypt dates back to 2012 when he was prime minister. At the time, the late Islamist Mohammed Morsi, an ally of Ankara, was the country's president.

Following Morsi's ouster by Defence Minister Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2013, Erdoğan has consistently declared that he would "never speak" with "someone like him."

The two men's relationship has strengthened, and they now share interests in several regional problems, such as those involving Sudan or the Gaza Strip.